Bianca Belair has been at the forefront of WWE’s women’s division for the last couple of years now, winning the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating Sasha Banks and winning the “Raw” Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Becky Lynch. But she has her sights set on another opponent, in another country, with a stipulation that’s rarely seen among WWE’s female talent.

While on The Mayman Show, Belair revealed her desire to face off against 12-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

“What better place to do than Saudi Arabia?” Belair asked. “I had a match with Charlotte Flair before Crown Jewel before we flew out, and it ended in a DQ, so we need to do it again … It could definitely be a Last Woman Standing. I mean, I feel like we are both women that would throw it all out there and throw it on the line and really show, like, who has what it takes, who really is the toughest of them all.”

Belair has faced off against Flair three times in one-on-one action, but has yet to defeat the daughter of Ric Flair by pinfall or submission. Belair and Flair first wrestled in “NXT” in February 2020, with the Queen pinning the EST, but Belair walked away with two disqualification victories on “WWE Raw” in October 2021. Flair remains the only member of the famed offscreen group known as the Four Horsewomen (that also includes Banks, Lynch, and Bayley) that Belair has not pinned or tapped out.

Flair has been out of action since losing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back in May, Since then, she’s married AEW star Andrade El Idolo, but has yet to return to a WWE ring. Meanwhile, WWE has announced its next event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel 2022, which will take place on November 5th in Riyadh.

