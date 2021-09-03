This week, the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair addressed on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast just how excited he is for his daughter Charlotte to climb back on top as the RAW Women’s Champion, making her reign just one step closer to his.

With Ric gone from WWE, people have questioned if Charlotte plans on leaving the company at some point, too. Ric gave an upfront answer to that by saying he doesn’t see her leaving WWE anytime soon.

“Everybody wants to start some s–t that didn’t exist,” Flair began. “Ashley [Charlotte Flair] would never leave there. She’s the happiest she’s ever been, and obviously, they’re not mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn’t have won her 12th title] … I was so excited. I didn’t know. I was so excited for her, and it’s the first one I missed.”

Last week, Charlotte made a live appearance on Paquette’s podcast to discuss overcoming the odds amidst the fan’s harsh criticism towards her both in person and on social media. In some people’s eyes, they think it’s because of Ric’s influence that that’s how she’s risen to the top so fast. From his standpoint, Ric thinks it’s best for his daughter to only focus on what people in the back – including management – think instead of what the pessimistic spectators think.

“It’s the worst part of social media. Absolutely not true,” Flair answered about his daughter’s accolades and how she’s earned them on her own and not because of his name and legacy. “I try to tell her: If Renee knows, Dean [Jon Moxley] knows, Roman [Reigns] knows, and I know, and Vince [McMahon] knows, then why do you care what the mark’s think?”

When asked by Paquette his take on this year’s SummerSlam, they visited the SmackDown Women’s Championship match with Bianca Belair and the returning Becky Lynch. Flair openly admitted he was not a fan of that 27-second squash match.

“I didn’t like. Sometimes, I don’t understand what they do with anybody, Ashley included. But I didn’t like it at all,” Flair revealed. “I think Bianca worked so hard. She’s really a nice person, and I like her husband. There’s a lot of things that make her pretty unique.

“I actually was hoping that someday, I thought it could be Bianca and Charlotte could really be huge one day. Obviously, the two best athletes in the women’s division. I mean, both Division I athletes, legitimately. And that’s a whole different way of telling a story, building up to an event, you know what I mean. Plus, the fact that they can do some stuff that nobody else can.”

