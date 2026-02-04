Izzi Dame Retains WWE NXT NA Women's Title With Unexpected Help

Izzi Dame is still the NXT Women's North American Champion thanks to some unexpected help in her televised title defense.

In the first of three title matches on "WWE NXT" tonight, Izzi Dame put her NXT Women's North American Championship on the line against Lola Vice and Thea Hail. The triple threat bout saw Hail seemingly on the verge of victory when she spiked Dame with a DDT after the defending champion knocked Vice to the outside with a big boot. Before she could capitalize on it, though, Dame rolled to the ropes and yanked the ring skirt. With the ring skirt raised, a vengeful Kelani Jordan then took Vice out of the equation by retrieving a ladder and crushing the Miami native's hand with it.

Back inside the ring, Hail rolled up Dame. When Dame kicked out, she transitioned into a Kimura Lock that left Dame shaking. Still, Dame managed to break it by sling-shotting Hail off the top rope, then delivering a sitout powerbomb for the winning pinfall.

Dame captured the NXT Women's North American Championship last month by answering Hail's open challenge on "NXT" and laying her out with an avalanche powerbomb. Following this, Dame successfully defended the title in a series of "NXT" live events throughout the month of January. Elsewhere, Hail requested a rematch for the title, while Vice staked her claim by referencing her previous win over Dame, impressive performances in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and jaw-cracking spinning backfist on Kelani Jordan a few weeks ago.