Elegance Brand Remain TNA KO Tag Team Champs On WWE NXT

Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance beat ZaRuca to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship during "WWE NXT."

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance accompanied the champions alongside the Personal Concierge, George Menezes, who tried to get involved but ultimately made little difference to the favorable outcome.

Sol Ruca and Zaria entered the match with tension between them, the latter unhappy that the former was involved in the Women's Royal Rumble over the weekend as opposed to her. That issue carried over into the match, with Ruca getting offense in on the champions before Zaria turned down an opportunity to tag in; Ruca forced the tag out to Zaria anyway.

Likewise, when the opportunity arose for Zaria to tag back out to her partner, she chose not to – much to the chagrin of Ruca. That carried on until Zaria had absolutely no choice but to tag in her partner. But then when Ruca needed her, Zaria lay on the floor shaking her head.

When she did get back into the affair, her argument with her partner continued before they went for a powerslam-Sol Snatcher combo, failing to connect as Ruca instead planted Zaria to the mat. Thus, Zaria was pinned to ensure the Elegance Brand remain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Zaria has yet to win a title since joining "NXT" and has been increasingly frustrated as Ruca continues to earn opportunities such as the Royal Rumble appearance, as well as Ruca's run as double-champion throughout last year.