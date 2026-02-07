The Undertaker Names WWE Hall Of Fame Luchador As His Childhood Favorite

Mark Calaway continued his story about Mil Máscaras, noting that the Luchador only briefly took his mask off to wash his face before putting it back on, adding that the weird experience may have changed the way he looked at gimmicks forever. "Perhaps later on, like, when I started really having a gimmick, I always thought back to Mil, like: this guy's even got the hood on in the shower," he said.

Calaway then pivoted back to his childhood watching NWA Houston, describing the show as having a much different feel than other wrestling promotions back in his day. "Back then, you got the guys that are traveling – Andre [the Giant] that was travelling, that's the first time obviously I'd ever seen Andre. I remember, I was 12 – maybe 13 – when I ... got to shake Andre's hand," he explained, claiming that he got to see other major names at the time like The Sheik and Abdullah the Butcher at NWA Houston.

The veteran then recalled seeing The Sheik at one of the shows in town, and how the tickets he and his friend were bought by his mom were right in the aisle. "We're talking all week long, 'yeah, when The Sheik comes down, yeah we're gonna say this to him and we're gonna do this, and we're gonna – I might throw something at him!' We got ourselves hyped up all week long," Calaway relayed, adding that both The Sheik and Abdullah were fearsome to him as a kid. "Like, you believed everything they did was legit, and we were right there!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.