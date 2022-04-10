Abdullah The Butcher was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho, where he reflected on his career and ability to get over. The wrestling legend made it clear that it was all about drawing people, which he could do. The Butcher also pointed out that there are too many finishing moves today.

“We knew how to work, that’s the name of the game,” Abdullah The Butcher said. “Knowing how to draw people, and knowing how to bring the people back. A lot of people don’t know how to bring them. The only time that we’ve done our stuff, when I got Brody, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’ then I knew it was time for him to come back.

“You got to know what you’re doing, a lot of the boys don’t know what they’re doing. If I drop the elbow on a guy, if (Bruiser) Brody threw his foot up, and hit the guy in the face, that was the finish. I mean, today you’ve got how many finishers? 50 finishers, and that’s the key.”

Abdullah The Butcher discussed how people might have thought wrestling was fake, but they knew he wasn’t. For him, that is the difference. The key was to then create a babyface that people would buy into potentially beating him.

“Yeah, but sir, it’s the same thing. You have to know how,” he said. “I am an entertainer, you’ve got to know how to bring the people back, you keep bringing them back. A lot of people will say, ‘wrestling is fake, but when you see Abdullah The Butcher, that’s not fake. I’ve seen him eat lightbulbs, I’ve seen him eat raw fish, I’ve seen him eat a chicken, I’ve seen him eat live things, I’ve seen him eat paper.’ Do you understand? Then all the babyfaces, you had to know how to make them. That the people would say, ‘that guy can beat him.’ And that’s the key.”

