On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Baron Corbin joined the show to talk about his match with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and why the former Olympic Gold Medalist was his favourite person to hit his finisher, The End of Days, on. Corbin spoke highly of Angle and said he enjoyed everything about the match they had at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because then his kid gave me the finger,” Corbin said, when asked who his favourite person to hit his finisher on is. “Amazing. The dirty look from his kid when I beat him and also the outpouring of boo’s of 80,000 people in Orlando, I’ll never forget. That’s a monumental thing for a career, not only to step in the ring with Kurt Angle, a Hall of Famer and an Olympic Gold Medalist, but one of the most entertaining guys in the world. The guy that came in and just got it. He is a savant for what we do and he still has this amazing mind for what we do. A guy that I really look up to now and before that, just being at a table in catering and him chatting with you and telling stories or whatever it is, he is a special, special person.

“To go into WrestleMania when everyone in the world wanted him to face John Cena, not Baron Corbin, and in Chicago when he announced it, the guttural boo’s of like, no. That warmed my heart. To share a ring with him was special, especially at WrestleMania in a singles match where guys fight there whole careers, you get two or three singles matches unless you are Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins. You get one or two or three of those a career, special one-on-one matches at WrestleMania and that was one. The fact that he went out there and did that for me, I will always be grateful.”

Kurt Angle spoke about WWE’s decision to have him face Baron Corbin in his last match, after plans for a match with Jason Jordan fell through, on an episode of the The Kurt Angle Show. The former Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he didn’t think Corbin was the right person for his last match and would’ve loved to face John Cena, who was also at the show that night.

“Happy” Corbin revealed that he received death threats from fans during his feud with Seth Rollins when he hit his wife Becky Lynch with an End of Days. Corbin also revealed where he came up with the name for his finish and why it’s called the End of Days.

“I did, I came up with it from a song I liked from a really mellow folk band called Brown Bird,” Corbin mentioned. “Which is the name of the song End of Days. Everyone is always like ‘Is it from this rock band?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah.’ Not really, it’s from a folk band that’s awesome so I came up with it.”

Having spent almost a decade in the WWE, Baron Corbin spoke about what it means to have one of the only protected finishers in the company. The former Money in the Bank holder said he doesn’t want anyone to ever kick out of the End of Days and believes finishers should matter in wrestling.

“No one has ever kicked out of the End of Days, ever, never letting anybody do it,” Corbin said. “I’ve wrestled John Cena at SummerSlam, I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns and I’ve held it. This is the one thing, I don’t want to kick out of any finishes, I’m a believer in making everything matter and make the finish especially matter. I want to punch you in the face one time and if you’re going to go down because if we do it on the street, the same thing is going to happen. When you hit your finish, it’s over, said and done. I really kept it tight to my chest.”

