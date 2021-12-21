On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Baron Corbin joined the show to talk about his role as one of the most hated wrestlers in the WWE since he joined the main roster in 2012. Corbin mentioned that he once received death threats from fans when he hit Becky Lynch with his “End Of Days” finisher at Extreme Rules 2019 and explains why you have to have thick skin to be a professional wrestler.

“When I hit Becky with the End of Days, I was getting death threats,” Corbin said. “On a regular basis. 95% of [critics] are on the internet or safely behind somewhere they can’t be accessed. Roman said it the best one time, that he’s never met a hater in real life. That’s the same kind of thing with me.

“It would be funny if at the airport, all the guys hanging there for autographs were like open your Twitter and let me see if you’re blocked or not to decide if you can get an autograph. It’s funny, it’s the cool thing to do now in life, people just want to drag people down, it makes them feel good but my whole career has been that way with social media but now it’s 10x with the way the world is. You got to have thick skin man.”

Baron Corbin also spoke about The Rock praising him in 2019, calling the former Money in the Bank winner a “stud”. The former NFL player discussed the reaction he gets from fans saying he’s the worst compared to talent he’s looked up to speaking to him personally about how great of a job he’s doing.

“It’s funny because you have Hall of Famers or The Rock that puts me over on social media and it’s like okay, the 200,000 people that are like ‘you’re the worst person in the entire world,’ they know more than The Rock,” Corbin said.

“The people I look up to, when they are like you’re doing a good job or pull you aside. I’ll never forget Matt Hardy one time pulled me aside on a Europe tour and said ‘I just want to say thank you. I don’t think people appreciate what you do.’ Seth Rollins has done the same thing and told me ‘you work really hard to be a bad guy and it makes my job easier.’ When you get that appreciation, especially from guys that you’re working with on a daily basis, that’s the adulation, the gratitude that I appreciate. All the other stuff is just noise.”

