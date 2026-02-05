Ricochet Escapes AEW Dynamite With National Title

Ricochet's inaugural reign as AEW National Champion will see its 75th day and beyond.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Las Vegas, NV, Ricochet was challenged by "Jungle" Jack Perry, and thanks to a little help from Gates of Agony, Ricochet managed to escape with his title reign intact. Perry started off the match aggressively, but Ricochet was able to withstand the assault. Gates of Agony came out to help Ricochet out of a submission attempt, but were swiftly run off by Perry's associates, Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. The Bucks were not only helping Perry, but also getting the upperhand, as both teams will meet in a three-way tag match to determine the number one contender to the tag team titles.

Ricochet took advantage of the chaos, bouncing Perry's head off the National Title belt and getting the pinfall.

Ricochet has been champion since November, when he won the newly-minted title in a Casino Gauntlet Match. Wednesday marked his seventh defense of the title, which he has defended in ROH, CMLL, and Big Time Wrestling, as well as AEW. It is the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion's first title in the company, which he joined in 2024, after roughly 7 years with WWE.