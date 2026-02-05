AEW Dynamite - 2/4/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

If you had said way back in 2021 when Andrade El Idolo first got to AEW that at one point in time, we were going to see him wrestle Kenny Omega on free television, I probably would have believed you since they did less pay-per-views then. But if you told me that we would get Andrade vs. Omega on TV in 2026, and Andrade was going to win, that's where I would have been calling the police on you, but sure enough that's exactly what happened on the February 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Having seen their original match from AAA TripleMania XXIX in 2021, I knew going into this that Omega and Andrade had good chemistry with each other, but both men walked into this one with a different level of fire under them. You really do believe Omega when he says he is feeling the best he has in years just by the way he moves through the ring, and as for Andrade, that man is just operating on a level right now, more motivated than ever before partly due to the money he's getting from Don Callis, and the attention he's getting from the ladies at ringside.

It's that extra motivation from both of them, combined with the stakes of the match that made this one so enjoyable. The winner would move on to face Hangman Page at Grand Slam Australia, with the winner of that match facing the AEW Men's World Champion at Revolution on March 15. Everyone would naturally point to another chapter in the famed Omega/Hangman saga, but Andrade has been booked so well since he's come back that there was always some doubt in every near fall which is crucial in getting people invested. If the result is self-explanatory, you don't care, but when you don't know which way it's going to go, you are immediately hooked.

After topping what they did back in 2021, it was Andrade that picked up the win, and sure, the finish wasn't exactly the cleanest, but that means that Andrade has pinned both Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega in back-to-back weeks, making him a legitimate threat to Hangman Page in Australia. With the way he's been booked, don't be surprised if Andrade is challenging for the title at Revolution, and that would truly be an inspired booking decision as it's different, fresh, and opens up a number of opportunities. For Omega, he now has a date with Swerve Strickland lined up in his future, which isn't the worst dance partner to have in this day and age given his star power in AEW. A great match with a great outcome. What more could you ask for?

Written By Sam Palmer