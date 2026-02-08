Jacy Jayne Recalls Changes To WWE NXT During Her Tenure

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne has seen "NXT" evolve since being signed to WWE, from the late 'Black & Gold' days as a Performance Center athlete, to being a part of 'NXT 2.0,' and now being one of the biggest names in the current silver era of the brand.

During an interview on "The Takedown on SI," Jayne looked back at the shift between identities "NXT" underwent during her tenure in WWE.

"There was that shift, and it was almost overnight. Like, I technically debuted on 'Black & Gold,' but I think I was on TV for maybe two weeks before we switched to 2.0," she explained, but admitted that she didn't spend enough time on "Black & Gold" to accurately say how the shift felt, but she watched the product as a fan for years beforehand.

"I was learning everything for the first time basically through 2.0," she added. "It was different because it was people on TV that, like, had just started wrestling, who had like no experience at all! And they're having, like, their fifth, sixth match on TV, like, that's crazy!" Jayne further described '2.0' as very trial-and-error, but noted the brand became very focused on character work. "I feel like the brand, at the time, was a lot of indie wrestlers or wrestlers that people had already known for a long time, and they're coming here and just putting on like crazy matches, and then it shifted to people you might not know."

