Wade Barrett Describes 'Seismic Shift' From WWE NXT To WWE NXT 2.0

By Dakota Cohen/Sept. 1, 2022 5:55 pm EDT

On September 14, 2021, "NXT" was rebranded from it's Black and Gold roots, where the brand would put on longer matches and feature many indie wrestlers, to "NXT 2.0," a more vibrant, colorful, and home-grown based atmosphere. The product itself saw change, as many of the stars that had been featured on past Takeovers are no longer with the brand, with a few former NXT Champions not even being with the company.

"It was a seismic shift when we went from the Black and Gold brand to "NXT 2.0" about a year ago," "NXT 2.0" commentator Barrett said appearing on "Busted Open." "I know it turned off a lot of our viewers. A lot of people were fans of the Black and Gold era ... I felt previously the Black and Gold era wasn't really serving as that traditional developmental show that we once had when I went through OVW or Florida Championship Wrestling."

Barrett discussed his opinion on the change and viewership of "NXT 2.0." "I think the change was necessary, and now it opened a ton of opportunities for people like Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, to go out, develop, grow, and show what they can do. I think now with 12 months of build with a lot of those characters ... They are now stars in their own right and they're able to carry the show and I think the fanbase of NXT now has their claws sunk into these humans," Barrett said. "I think that has helped us really start to grow the audience again. I think our viewership is climbing once again now, I feel like we have a really good set up down here."

