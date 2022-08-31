NXT Sees Small Boost In Key Demographic Heading Into Worlds Collide

Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" had its share of main roster stars show up on the "go-home" show before Worlds Collide this Sunday, and the ratings were an overall positive for the series. Showbuzz Daily posted viewership information for August 30 and "NXT" had an average total of 676,000 viewers for the night, only 2,000 short of last week's number of 678,000, barely a percentage drop.

The key demographic however did see a boost as the program received a 0.15 P18-49 rating for the evening, up from last week's 0.14 number and a seven percent increase.

Ranking-wise, "NXT" came in sixth in the key demographic in cable originals. First in cable originals was coverage of the U.S. Open on ESPN and first overall in broadcast primetime was "America's Got Talent" on NBC with a dominant 0.74 P18-49 rating.

Both main viewership numbers are down if you pull the page back a year. The August 31, 2021 episode had 717,000 viewers, six percent more than last night. The key demographic number for last year was a 0.17 P18-49 rating, 12 percent more than this week's episode.

Last night's "NXT" did present plenty of cameos from "NXT" title holders of yesterday with several scheduled to compete for a title at Worlds Collide. "SmackDown" star Ricochet will be challenging Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" North American Championship on Sunday and Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop will face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles. Other appearances on the show included Finn Balor, Shayna Baszler, Butch (formerly Pete Dunne), Rhea Ripley, and Ciampa.