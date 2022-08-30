WWE SmackDown Star Will Challenge Carmelo Hayes For NA Title At Worlds Collide

"NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes finally has an opponent for this Sunday's Worlds Collide event.

At the end of Tuesday night's episode of "NXT 2.0," Hayes and Trick Williams came down to the ring. Hayes was upset about not yet having a match at Worlds Collide. He decided not to defend his title because no one is on his level. After that, the lights went out and Ricochet made his "NXT" return.

The "SmackDown" star told Hayes he plans on becoming a two-time North American Champion at Worlds Collide. Williams tried to attack Ricochet, but Ricochet took him down and then took down Hayes as well. The show ended with Ricochet holding the North American Title.

Ricochet's only North American Title reign started in August 2018 after he defeated inaugural champion and former "NXT" star Adam Cole at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. His reign ended in January 2019 when Johnny Gargano defeated him at TakeOver: Phoenix.

Hayes has been the North American Champion since he defeated Cameron Grimes at the In Your House event on June 4. This is his second reign. Hayes' first reign began in October 2021, when he defeated Isaiah Scott (now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW). Hayes lost his title in a five-way ladder match the Stand & Deliver event back in April.

Ricochet was just one of several main roster stars to appear tonight on "NXT." "Raw" Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop confronted "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and they will now be facing them at Worlds Collide.