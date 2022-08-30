Full List Of WWE Main Roster Stars Appearing On 8/30 NXT

As many as nine WWE main roster Superstars made surprise cameos on the 8/30 episode of "NXT 2.0."

The list includes Finn Balor, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Butch, Shayna Baszler, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet and Ciampa.

As noted earlier, Balor appeared in a backstage segment to give a pep talk to Bron Breakker, asking the "NXT" Champion not to underestimate "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate during their title unification bout at Sunday's Worlds Collide event.

Later on Tuesday's show, the team of Doudrop & Nikki challenged "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Karter to a title match at Worlds Collide, shortly after the champions successfully retained against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

Meanwhile, Butch, who shares a history with Tyler Bate from their days together on the "NXT UK" brand, gave a pep talk of his own to his longtime rival and friend.

A little later on the show, Baszler confronted Mandy Rose in a backstage segment, warning the "NXT" Women's Champion that the reputation she has built over the past year could be tarnished at World's Collide, where Rose will wrestle "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple-Threat Title Unification bout.

Speaking of Davenport, she was paid a visit by Ripley, who herself began her WWE journey as part of the "NXT UK" brand back in 2018. Ripley told Davenport "Don't screw it up" in a brief backstage interaction.

Gunther, who fought several classic battles against Bate on "NXT UK," implored his former rival to "bring back the old Tyler Bate" in his match against Breakker.

As noted earlier, Ricochet challenged Carmelo Hayes to a North American Championship match for Sunday, which Hayes accepted.

Finally, Ciampa had some advice for Breakker, whom he dropped the NXT Championship to before moving over to the main roster.

It's unknown if WWE plans to continue using main roster stars on the "NXT 2.0" brand going forward, or if Tuesday's cameos were just a way to hype the Worlds Collide event. The updated card for Sunday's show can be found here.