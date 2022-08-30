Top WWE Raw Star Confronts Bron Breakker On NXT

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker got a little pep talk from "Raw" Superstar Finn Balor during Tuesday night's episode of 'NXT 2.0."

In a backstage segment, Balor told Breakker not to underestimate the moment or his opponent at Worlds Collide this Sunday, September 4. Balor also told him good luck before leaving the locker room.

Balor has held the "NXT" Championship twice. His last title reign was from September 2020 until April 2021. At the moment, Balor is part of The Judgment Day along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The stable is currently feuding with former Judgment Day leader and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. A day before Worlds Collide, Balor will be teaming with Priest against Edge and Rey at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Breakker will be facing "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate in a unification title match at Worlds Collide. The match was made official during the August 23 edition of "NXT" Breakker has been the "NXT" Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 episode of "Raw," while Bate is the first-ever two-time "NXT UK" Champion. He was the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion, holding the title from January 2017 until May 2017.

The "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship will also be unified at Worlds Collide. It'll be a three-way with "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and Blair Davenport. The titles being unified comes weeks after the announcement that "NXT UK" is going on a hiatus ahead of a planned relaunch as "NXT Europe" in 2023.