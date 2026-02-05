Cody Rhodes Thinks The Undertaker Would've Loved Wrestling Logan Paul In WWE

Whether wrestling fans love him or hate him, there's no denying that WWE believes that the future is bright for YouTube sensation Logan Paul, who has recently transitioned into a full-time performer. Since Paul first entered the sport in 2022, WWE has consistently positioned him near the top of the card where he's impressed many of his colleagues, including Cody Rhodes, who begrudgingly applauded the former United States Champion in a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on "Six Feet Under" with The Undertaker, Rhodes explained that Paul's willingness to compete at a high-level because of his passion for the business has been impressive, but he also suggested that "The Deadman" would've loved wrestling against the 30-year-old.

"I hate to put him over, but you'd like being in the ring with him. I feel like a room full of people, sometimes we maybe take it for granted, or he could be cheque-to-cheque type people and he's got a thing, and also, you hear this all the time, he really doesn't have a reason ... You don't have to do this and just good energy there. I think he's on the moving up, so I hope fans kind of get with it."

The Undertaker then shared his thoughts on Paul, admitting that he took a liking to the YouTube star when he appeared on his podcast "Impaulsive." "The Phenom" also credited Paul for his social media jab at him when he launched "Six Feet Under."

"He was popping out, he's actually funny. No, it was actually pretty witty, cause we just started the YouTube channel and he's like tired of all these outsiders becoming YouTubers. I popped on it," he explained. "He's got that "IT" factor."

I'm tired of these outsiders thinking they can just become YouTubers https://t.co/I6LX8DcvBp — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 20, 2025

