Damien Sandow Recalls WWE Rides With Cody Rhodes: 'A Lot Of Whataburger Involved'

Former WWE talent Damien Sandow is best remembered for his 'Intellectual Savior of the Masses' gimmick as well as The Miz's stunt double. However, behind the scenes, he was just another wrestler trying to prove himself, and ended up befriending Cody Rhodes, who shared the same struggles in WWE as he did.

"Cody is a, you know, he's a friend of mine, and we rode together, and yeah, like we were both frustrated at points in our career," Sandow admitted during an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," but specifically noted that Rhodes is a testament to talent and perseverance. "There was a lot of Whataburger...and we'd listen to a lot of Conway Twitty."

Sandow continued his road stories, adding that Brodus Clay and Santino Marella were also incredible people he shared the road with.

"Santino, I'm actually up in Canada, helping him out with his school there. You know, I'm 'Uncle Aaron' to his kids. Brodus – of course, now Titus – him and I are super tight. We talk all the time."

Sandow appreciates that his various friends from WWE still find ways to keep in touch, despite distances and schedules.

"We've always just kind of been in each other's lives," Sandow said. "It's cool to see [their kids] grow up and just kind of be a part of that. We don't really talk about wrestling that much when we're together, 'cause we're just – we're that tight, you know?...Their friendships are really something I really do treasure."

