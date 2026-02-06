TNA's Ash By Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) Returns To Action After Retirement Scare

Ash By Elegance made her return to the ring during "TNA IMPACT" after almost being forced to retire.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion teamed with Knockouts Tag Champions Heather and M By Elegance for The Elegance Brand on Thursday, facing the team of current Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside, and Indi Hartwell.

It didn't prove to be a successful return, however, with Brookside scoring the winning pinfall on Heather after taking out Heather and Ash on the outside of the ring; The Personal Concierge had attempted to throw glitter in her face, instead catching Mr. Elegance to allow Brookside back into the ring.

Not that she had an opportunity to celebrate the victory, getting blindsided by the Elegance Brand to close the segment with their group standing tall.

Ash vacated her TNA Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road last September, and it appeared that she may have to retire from the sport altogether. Her reign as Knockouts Tag Champion as part of the Elegance Brand came to an end as well. WWE star Kelani Jordan won the title after it was vacated, with Lee ending her reign to begin her ongoing run.

The Elegance Brand appeared on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday as well, with M and Heather defeating Zaria and Sol Ruca to retain the Knockouts Tag titles.