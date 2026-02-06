WWE's Seth Rollins & AEW World Champion MJF Cross Paths At Super Bowl Radio Row

In a rare scene, two of pro wrestling's biggest names crossed paths this week, not in a ring, but on Radio Row.

Ahead of the National Football League's Super Bowl LX, WWE star Seth Rollins and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacon Friedman encountered each other during the Radio Row festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area. One video, captured by Justin LaCertosa, showed Rollins and MJF staring each other down before bursting into laughter.

"I appreciate you, man," MJF said to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Extending his hand for MJF to shake, Rollins then remarked, "Somebody's gonna get mad, but hey, it was awesome."

MJF himself later shared a photo of their staredown on X, prompting peers such as Kyle Fletcher, Swerve Strickland, and Max Caster to weigh in. Strickland referenced the famous "Bidding war 2024," which saw MJF tease the possibility of moving to WWE. Ultimately, he chose to stay with AEW.

Caster, a former AEW Tag Team Champion, seemed to take issue with the MJF-Rollins interaction, writing "You're dead to me" in response to MJF's post.

Within wrestling, Rollins is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained in October. Meanwhile, MJF is coming off an AEW World Championship eliminator loss to Brody King from "AEW Dynamite."

Super Bowl LX will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriota at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8. Rollins himself is a known fan of the Chicago Bears, with his deep football knowledge notably landing him a gig as a recurring host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."