Eric Bischoff Thinks Vince McMahon Will Be Back On WWE TV

When Vince McMahon muscled his way back into WWE in 2023 and quickly orchestrated the merger with UFC, the former WWE Chairman's ruthless business mind was on full display. However, McMahon was forced to quietly exit WWE after sexual assault and trafficking allegations emerged. For many, this exit was uncharacteristic of the man they'd known for years. That includes Eric Bischoff, who has shared his belief that McMahon will return to WWE someday.

"Deep down inside, I think we will [see McMahon on camera in WWE again]. I've said this before, maybe in private conversations: I see patterns. I look for patterns in just about everything," Bischoff explained during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.

He then recalled going to see Lex Luger's induction at 2025's WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, noting that Paul "Triple H" Levesque was allowed to say heartfelt things about McMahon. "That was the first time that I can recall, at least on WWE television, that there was a direct reference in a positive way – somewhat positive; positive acknowledgement – towards Vince and giving him credit for so much," he said, adding that he's since seen additional evidence making him think McMahon is slowly being reintroduced.

"In a very subtle way, but over time I expect to see more, and more about that, so that – I'm guessing – there's a certain amount of PR rehab going on – professionally managed rehab – that will eventually lead to some kind of television appearance; not on a regular appearance, nothing like that."

