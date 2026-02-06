TNA Parent Company Anthem Files Lawsuit Against Gail Kim

Former seven-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will see her day in court, as TNA Wrestling parent company, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC, has filed a lawsuit against the Hall of Famer's actions for claiming violations of the Florida Private Whistleblower Act (an act that protects employees from retaliatory actions from their employer). Anthem is asking the court to rule that Kim is not allowed to bring claims against the company under Florida statutes, including the Florida Private Whistleblower Act, the Florida Civil Rights Act, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

According to PWInsider, who first broke the news of this lawsuit on Thursday evening, Anthem said Kim's contract specifically states all issues between the two sides, if there is a legal issue, has to be governed by the laws of the state of Tennessee and not Florida. Also, that Kim was listed as an "independent contractor" and not an employee throughout her tenure. This lawsuit was filed from the Nashville Chancery Court in Davidson County, Tennessee, on January 10.

In addition to what PWInisder reported, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the deal Kim had up until her departure in March of 2025 were to help with talent relations, oversee match production, and to act as a performer. The deal called for Kim to be an independent contractor and not an employee, meaning she would receive no pension, profit sharing, medical, dental, workman's compensation, life insurance, vacation time, or sick leave. Anthem also mentioned in the lawsuit that Kim worked from home, did not have an office, and was given the right to work for other companies, but not for any company Anthem deemed competition. She remained with Anthem even after her most recent contract expired at the end of 2024, with both sides agreeing to the same terms on a month-to-month deal.

As of this report, no court date has been set. Anthem is being represented by attorney Caroline D. Spore. As for Kim, she does not currently have an attorney listed. Kim was released from her role in TNA/Impact after 17 years due to restructure.