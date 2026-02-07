WWE Reportedly Signs Female European Star Who Source Calls 'One Of The Very Best'

WWE has reportedly signed a top European star, one who was named MVP of the SummerSlam tryouts last year. According to Fightful Select, several of their sources in the British wrestling scene believe Rayne Leverkusen has signed with the company.

According to the outlet, Leverkusen dropped several titles she had been holding on the independent scene over the last month. On Thursday, she dropped the Hustle Championship, and she lost the PROGRESS Women's title on January 25 to Alexxis Falcon. Leverkusen still holds Pro Wrestling Chaos's Maiden of Chaos Championship and holds the No Mercy Tag Team Championships alongside Harrison Bennett.

Those Fightful spoke to predict "The Maiden of Metal" will head to the "very top" of WWE. Sources also said she was one of the very best that they had worked with.

Leverkusen had two tryouts with WWE over the last year, including during SummerSlam weekend. WWE posted a photo carousel of Leverkusen with a WWE title after being named MVP, alongside a video of Performance Center coach Matt Bloom announcing her win. Bloom said Leverkusen "raised the bar" during the tryout, where, according to Dave Meltzer, 55 performers were assessed.

Following the tryout, Leverkusen took to her own Instagram with a collage of photos. She wrote that when she was a kid, she and her brother would beg their parents to move to America so she could become a professional wrestler. More recently, she shared photos and videos from fans on her Instagram story from what was seemingly her departure from Hustle, with many captioned "Thank you, Rayne."