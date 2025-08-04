Former AAA Star, College Athletes, Influencers Reportedly At Recent WWE Tryout

WWE SummerSlam took place over the weekend, and ahead of the company's second-biggest event of the year, tryouts were held to bring in the next wave of developmental talent. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter featured some details on who was in attendance, and the list featured a varied assortment of specializations.

The most prominent name who was reported to have had a tryout was former AAA star Daga, who has become a mainstay of Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH over the last several years. According to Meltzer, Daga's NOAH contract lasts until January, so he would need to be granted a release if WWE decides they hope to sign the 37-year-old wrestler. Daga married TNA star Tessa Blanchard in 2020, but the couple has since separated.

Various wrestlers associated with the WWE ID program received tryouts, such as Nightmare Factory graduate Mike Cunningham and Rayne Leverkusen, who was named the MVP of the tryouts by the WWE Recruit Instagram account. LJ Cleary, who is engaged to WWE star Lyra Valkyria, also took part in the tryouts.

In addition to the wrestlers mentioned in the report, plenty of other athletes were said to have participated. That includes former XFL player Brandon Bastain, former Michigan State University tight end Maliq Carr, influencer Syd Langston, and beauty pageant winner/track star Ariana Wright, among others.

In total, according to Meltzer, 55 performers were assessed. So far, no new signings have been announced coming out of the tryouts, but that news should break in the coming days, with WWE often publicly revealing its latest class of developmental talent.