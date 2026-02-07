Oba Femi Squashes Kit Wilson, Wins In-Ring Main Roster TV Debut

Nearly a week after eliminating five men in his inaugural Royal Rumble match, Oba Femi made his in-ring debut on "SmackDown" when he answered Kit Wilson's open challenge.

Wilson had been in the ring letting the audience know that he's not toxic. He challenged anyone "who is brave enough to face the man who is redefining masculinity. Face me one-on-one in a match. I am right here! I am right here and I am the tonic to toxic masculinity, Kit Wilson!"

When Femi came to the ring, Wilson informed him that he was a feminist. That didn't matter to him and the bell rang. He connected with an uppercut in the corner before tossing him to the mat and finishing him off with Fall From Grace.

Prior to his call up to the main roster, Femi was in his second reign as "NXT" Champion. After 31 days, he vacated his title on January 7.