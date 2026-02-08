WWE HOFer Ric Flair Denies Reports He's Considering Coming Out Of Retirement

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made headlines when he seemingly considered coming out of retirement for one more match, specifically to face on his former NWA foe Ricky Morton. "Somebody wants me to wrestle Ricky Morton now," Flair told K&S WrestleFest during a virtual signing. "I'm thinking about it, yeah. [We're] far from, way off on financial terms. I just need something to motivate me, man. Just to go to the gym every day for f***ing nothing is..."

In the days following, Ric and his daughter Charlotte have since pushed back on that idea, with "The Queen" stating that her father would "absolutely not" ever wrestle again. As for Ric, who is now 76 years old, he clarified his stance on X, writing "First, Let Me Clear Something Up! I Will Never Wrestle Again. I'm Heading To Flair Country. Charleston, South Carolina Get Ready! The Nature Boy And @FitermanSports Are Taking Over @SpookyEmpire This Weekend! If You Want To Be The Best, You Gotta Be With The Best! Come See Me Saturday & Sunday!"

First, Let Me Clear Something Up! I Will Never Wrestle Again. I'm Heading To Flair Country. Charleston, South Carolina Get Ready! The Nature Boy And @FitermanSports Are Taking Over @SpookyEmpire This Weekend! If You Want To Be The Best, You Gotta Be With The Best! Come See Me... pic.twitter.com/pkzh8aXgyu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 6, 2026

Ric, a 16-time world champion under the WWE banner, last wrestled at a special event, titled Ric Flair's Last Match, in July 2022. Together, he and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in tag team competition, but as Ric later revealed, it didn't come out without some medical issues.

Due to dehydration, Flair felt light-headed and even passed out twice in the midst of the action. Still, he and Andrade managed to emerge victorious after Ric struck Jarrett with brass knuckles, then locked him in the Figure Four Lock.