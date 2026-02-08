Backstage Report On Kenny Omega's Schedule Ahead Of AEW Revolution 2026

Fans know Kenny Omega for two things: his spectacular professional wrestling career, and his love of video games. While Omega is an active member of AEW's roster, he is also deeply involved with the video game industry, as is shown by his upcoming appearance at Tokyo's Capcom Cup 12 event. The only problem: his obligations may impact his schedule leading up to AEW's next big pay-per-view event, Revolution.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter" speculated about Omega's upcoming schedule, which will see him attempt to balance a program with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland with his Capcom obligations. Omega's current feud with Strickland is reportedly building towards a match at Revolution, scheduled for March 16 in Los Angeles. However, Omega has already been advertised for Capcom Cup 12, which runs from March 11 to 15 in Tokyo's Sumo Hall. Omega is playing no small part in Tokyo either: he is specifically listed as a meet-and-greet guest from March 11 to 13. While Omega could theoretically leave Tokyo on March 14 to arrive in Los Angeles with "plenty of time to spare" ahead of Revolution, it is unclear if Omega would be able to cut his Capcom Cup 12 appearance short by a day in order to travel to the United States. As of writing, it appears that Omega and AEW are actively working to fix the scheduling conflict.

These obligations were not made overnight. Reports claim that Omega agreed to appear at Capcom Cup 12 back in 2024 — long before Revolution 2026 plans were secured. Omega most likely committed himself to the event following his work on Street Fighter 6: the title central to Capcom Cup 12. While Omega will not join the 48 players scheduled to compete for the event's $1 million grand prize, his presence at Capcom Cup 12, as a contributor to Street Fighter 6's development, is meaningful nonetheless.