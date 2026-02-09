Marie Malenko, Daughter Of Dean Malenko, Makes Pro Wrestling Debut In Japan

At its core, professional wrestling is a family business. Not just in terms of the target audience for a company like WWE, but the very foundation of the industry itself is built on the backs of families like the McMahon's, the Hart's, the Guerrero's, and so many more. We've seen our fair share of second and third generation wrestlers carry on their family names inside the ring over the years, and the latest family to boast a third generation star is the Malenko family as Marie Malenko has made her wrestling debut.

Daughter of former WWE, WCW, and ECW star and current AEW producer Dean Malenko, the niece of Joe Malenko, and the granddaughter of the legendary Boris Malenko, Marie Malenko debuted for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan on February 2, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she showed real promise in her debut match. Meltzer claimed that Marie bumped well, moved around with confidence, and had good facial expressions, but due to her debut match being a three way tag team match, there wasn't enough action to make a final judgment on whether Marie will be any good or not.

Since her debut, Marie has wrestled in two singles matches for Marigold on the taped February 7 and 8 shows in Tokyo and Saitama respectively, which will air on the Wrestle Universe streaming service on February 10 and 11. Marie faced Seri Yamaoka and Rea Seto, and these matches will give viewers a much better idea on how much potential the third generation star truly has. Meltzer also noted that Marigold is affiliated with Pro Wrestling NOAH, meaning that Marie has the chance to get more work there if the opportunity arises, and both Marigold and NOAH have worked with WWE in recent years, meaning that if Marie makes a good impression on people, there is a natural pathway to WWE.