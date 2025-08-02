Children Of Wrestling Legends Who Flopped Hard In The Ring

The wrestling world is no stranger to second, or even third-generation talents gracing the rings of all major companies, and more often than not, these second-generation stars take to the art form like a duck to water. From the likes of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Natalya, to the late Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas, who plays Uncle Howdy, many of the stars we see in the ring today come from successful "wrestling families."

AEW also has its fair share of second-generation stars. Nick Wayne is headed for a bright future in the company that would make his father, the late Buddy Wayne, proud. The Von Erich Brothers, Ross and Marshall, are even Ring of Honor champions with another second-generation star in Dustin Rhodes. Billy Gunn has even wrestled with his sons, Austin and Colten, in the AEW ring.

For every successful son or daughter of a wrestling legend, however, there is one who never made it to the top of the industry, or truly even anywhere near it, despite how hard they may have tried. They may not have gotten the athletic gene from their legendary wrestling parent, or perhaps professional wrestling just wasn't in the cards for what they wanted to do in life.

From "The Million Dollar Man's" son Ted DiBiase Jr., to Kerry Von Erich's daughter, Lacey, to Scott Hall's son, Colt, who tried his hand in NJPW, to perhaps some kids of WWE Hall of Famers you had no idea actually wrestled, some children of professional wrestling legends just flopped hard in the ring.