Arn Anderson Says His Son Brock Will Never Be A Body Guy, Reveals What He's Taught Him

At 26 years old and the son of a WWE Hall of Famer, Brock Anderson is striving to be out from under his father Arn's shadow. However, while Brock has only been in the squared circle for a couple of years, Arn finds himself with realistic expectations about where his son can go in the business and what he needs to work on to get there.

"It's very important — besides doing all the other things — but No. 1: Learn how to work," Arn Anderson said on his "ARN" podcast. "It is the fiber of the business. Make people feel something for you one way or the other..."

However, as he's stated previously, respect is a big part of what he thinks will determine where the future takes Brock. "He's never gonna have the genetics to be a great body guy," Anderson added. "... But he looks good. The kid's doing great for the number of matches he's had ... But the main thing that I teach him is respect for everyone. Every single person that's came before him kept the business going."

Brock Anderson has been teaming with another second-generation wrestling as of late in Brian Pillman Jr. And while they have not gotten as much TV time in recent months due to the shuttering of "AEW Dark," the team was featured on an AEW House Rules show, losing to The Gunns.

