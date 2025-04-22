Why David Flair's Wrestling Career Flopped

So what exactly went wrong for David Flair? Why did his career flop so bad? The immediate thought would be to look at that career recap and go "all of this." That would be a fair argument; with booking that saw him bounce from alliance to alliance, and feud, then align, then feud, then align with his father multiple times during a calendar year, it would seem David never had a chance to stick with something long enough to truly get over. But even beyond the booking, there were other factors at play. The first was potentially David's lack of interest in wrestling. In his autobiography, Ric Flair revealed that David had previously never had aspirations of wrestling, instead wishing to become a state trooper. Between that, and him getting out of wrestling by age 30, it's fair to wonder if David's heart truly was in wrestling.

Beyond that, David was equally hindered by his inexperience and what appears to be poor training. How poor? When he debuted in WCW in 1999, David wasn't just new to wrestling on TV, he was new to wrestling period. All information related to his career indicates David had, at best, limited training when he first wrestled on "WCW Nitro," and only started training regularly in the spring. And while David likely continued that training after he began wrestling regularly in May, it's safe to say most of his wrestling training likely happened in the ring, and on the fly, resulting in him never rounding out the way a fully trained wrestler would have. As such, it becomes clear just why David Flair flopped; he was trying a second career choice, he wasn't properly prepared to be a wrestler, and his booking left a lot to be desired.