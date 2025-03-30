Whatever Happened To Ric Flair's Son, David?

Charlotte Flair has all but taken up her father, Ric Flair's, mantle and carved out a similar legacy for herself in WWE, as "The Queen." However, Charlotte had two other brothers who ended up fully walking in her father's footsteps. Unfortunately, Reid Flair is often brought up due to his untimely death in 2013, but Flair's eldest son, David, not only shared the ring with him several times but even clashed with his father on occasion.

In 1999, David made his in-ring debut in WCW, during Souled Out, teaming up with his father to take on Curt Hennig and Barry Windham. The father-and-son team ended up winning, and a month later, Ric challenged Hollywood Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at SuperBrawl IX, with David at ringside to support him. However, unfortunately for "The Nature Boy," David betrayed him, turned heel, and used a stun gun on him to help Hogan secure the win. The second-generation wrestler then took to WCW's Power Plant, where he learned to wrestle.

Months later, David and Ric had seemingly made up behind the scenes, as the two were together again but this time the 16-time world champion was the WCW President. As the official authority figure, Ric began throwing his weight around and making executive decisions, such as stripping Scott Steiner of the WCW United States Championship and putting the belt on his son, David. Naturally, considering this was WCW in 1999, Creative was filled with panned decisions, and this was no different as fans turned on the would-be second "Nature Boy."