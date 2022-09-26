WWE Stars Who Are Completely Unrecognizable Today
In the world of wrestling, the "Look" is taken into consideration regarding the presentation of a wrestler. One's appearance can determine where they stand on the pecking order, as the WWE favors a certain archetype of tall, physically-enhanced specimen for the top of its marquees. To "look like a wrestler" requires one to impose daily routines in order to maintain this appearance through exercise, diet, and even a reliance on substances. In drastic cases, surgeries are used to enhance and reduce the presence of parts of the body to make them more presentable on television. All of this is done in order to become a greater marketable commodity, one that can be plastered on billboards, action figures, and other merchandise.
The effects of the wrestling lifestyle on one's body and mind can yield a toll that carries on for the rest of someone's days. Mental illness and bodies falling apart from years in the ring are too-often the headlines of stories reporting the untimely deaths of beloved performers. Even as they physically decay before fans, some are forced to subject themselves to further in-ring abuse for measly payouts to support themselves. That's not to say a life after wrestling is always filled with hardship, as there have been those who've found happiness and successful careers in retirement.
Here are some WWE superstars you might not recognize anymore.
Charlie Haas
Charlie Haas rose to prominence as a member of Team Angle, later forming the (self proclaimed) World's Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin. The duo would see two WWE Tag Team Championship reigns, with Haas getting a third with Rico Constantino. In July 2005, Haas was released and saw a brief tour of the indies for ECWA and JAPW, among other promotions. Returning in 2006, Haas saw action as a tag team and singles competitor including a gimmick where he'd impersonate other wrestlers. On Cafe de Rene, Haas admitted to hating the persona but worked hard to get over. After being released in 2010, Haas found a new home in ROH alongside Benjamin. They'd reign as the promotion's World Tag Team Champions twice.
Haas made headlines in December 2020, after appearing in a shoot interview for Hannibal TV. Looking gaunt and pale, Haas lost much of his muscle mass and shaved his head. Citing the toll of his divorce for his physical change, Haas looked to turn his life around and continue training. Haas returned to television on the January 13, 2022 episode of "Impact Wrestling," appearing in better physical shape and challenging Josh Alexander. The two technicians squared off the week after, with Alexander taking the win.
Tammy Sytch
Tammy Sytch debuted for Smoky Mountain Wrestling in 1992, joining real-life boyfriend Chris Candido. Under the moniker Sunny, Sytch joined WWF in 1995 as a manager and interviewer. With her beautiful looks and charm, Sytch helped form the mold of the blonde bombshell seen in the women's roster today. Along with her newfound fame came other problems, however, as road life saw her struggle with substance abuse. Sytch has gone on the record regarding her addictions, with ECW airing an expose discussing her dependency on Somas (Carisoprodol) and their ease of access in the locker room. In a March 2018 shoot interview, Sytch acknowledges her vice to the bottle and says "Am I an alcoholic? Abso-f***ing-lutely." Bleacher Report cites drug problems leading to her releases from WWF and WCW.
Throughout the 2010s, Sytch would be involved in multiple controversies regarding public statements she'd make and run-ins with the law. In a shoot interview with "Kayfabe Commentaries," Sytch discussed her mistreatment in a WWE-sponsored rehabilitation stint. She claimed the treatment was a publicity stunt meant to aid Linda McMahon's political ventures. Following the 2020 summer uprisings, Sytch made a series of racially-charged Tweets directed towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Sytch is currently embroiled in a legal battle regarding her role in a vehicular accident that killed a 75-year-old man, where she pleaded not guilty. The Daytona Beach-News Journal reports that if found guilty, Sytch faces 26 years behind bars for DUI and manslaughter charges.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Adam Rose
A carry-on in FCW's evolution into NXT, Leo Kruger (real name Ray Leppan) struggled to stay relevant in a roster of fresh faces. Under the new name of Adam Rose, a Russell Brand-esque playboy accompanied by his troupe of like-minded party animals, he became a favorite of the Full Sail crowd. Failing to achieve the same popularity on the main roster, Rose turned heel and altered his gimmick to be more aggressive. WWE suspended Rose in April 2016 for his second Wellness Program violation after taking Adderall prescribed for his ADHD. Rose was arrested on May 11 on domestic abuse charges, furthering his suspension per WWE's zero tolerance policy. By the end of the month, Rose was released from his WWE contract.
Looking to capitalize on the arrest's publicity, Rose sold a t-shirt with his own mugshot on Pro Wrestling Tees. The move was met with criticism and the shirt would be taken off the web following the controversy. Working the independent circuit under the Kruger and Rosebud gimmicks, Rose cut his hair to a buzzcut and bulked up. Rose announced his retirement from wrestling in 2019, wrestling fellow NXT alum Bull James on June 14 where he'd lose by submission. Disappearing from the public eye, Rose dropped all social media presence including his Twitter page.
A picture circulating in 2019 showed Leppan with Bam Neely and Mike Shane (aka Jake Gymini). Leppan is shown with a shaved head and toned physique, but still maintaining his appearance in retirement.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
EC3
Michael Hutter signed with WWE in 2009, performing as Derek Bateman on NXT until his 2013 release. Rechristened Ethan Carter III and presented as Dixie Carter's silver-spoon nephew, he found World Championship success as a main event talent for Impact Wrestling. Under the EC3 moniker, Carter signed with WWE once again in 2018 where he'd perform under the NXT brand. Concussion problems negatively impacted his booking, both on NXT and his delayed main roster debut, where he beat Dean Ambrose. EC3 plummeted down the card from this point forward, being used as a jobber and fodder for battle royales. EC3 was a victim of the initial COVID-19 mass releases, leaving the promotion in April 2020.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, EC3 took accountability for his failed main roster run, saying "Dropping the ball was not doing anything to make them give it to me." A series of Fight Club-esque promos were released, with EC3 altering his appearance. Abandoning the One-Percenter persona, Carter shaved his head, grew a goatee, and bulked up his physique. Gone were the crisp suits and in its place is a black hoodie, referring to this new identity as the Essential Character. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Carter spoke candidly about the new direction of his career and the creative freedom granted to him. Carter is the figurehead of Control Your Narrative, a new promotion currently touring the United States.
Carlito
An heir to the Colón wrestling family, Carlito debuted for WWE in 2004 as a trash-talker who spat apples in the face of those who weren't "cool." Carlito was pushed with a United States Championship reign, beating John Cena in his first match. Colon found further success with Intercontinental and Tag Team gold, alongside his brother Primo. Dissatisfied with his place in the company, Carlito asked for his release three times. In May 2010, Colon was released after his first wellness violation and refusing rehabilitation for an addiction to painkillers. Colón returned to Puerto Rico where he worked for his family's World Wrestling Council promotion.
In 2014, Carlito appeared at the Hall of Fame for the induction of his father Carlos Colón. At the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Carlito made his surprise return as the eighth entrant. Since leaving the company, Carlito bulked up significantly thanks to time in the gym and advice from Chris Masters. Colon's return was met with positive reception, who described being in a WWE ring as unlike anything else in the world on the WWE YouTube Channel. The next night, Carlito teamed with Jeff Hardy to beat Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a tag team match. Fulfilling his two match deal with the company, Carlito said on "The Angle Podcast" (h/t Sportskeeda) that he hasn't talked with WWE for another appearance since the Rumble.
Colin Delaney
Colin Delaney debuted for WWE on its ECW brand in December 2007, losing to Shelton Benjamin. In a shoot interview with Diamond Joe, Delaney reveled that, thanks to his selling, Delaney was met with a standing ovation when he reached backstage after his first match. Delaney signed in February 2008, being used as a jobber in squash matches. Delaney lost to the Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match, with Tommy Dreamer aligning with the newcomer. With the assistance of Dreamer, Delaney earned his first victory in a tag team match versus Miz and Morrison on February 26, 2008. Betraying Dreamer in his ECW Championship match at the Great American Bash, Delaney turned heel. The two would meet in an Extreme Rules match, with Dreamer steamrolling Delaney. Due to budget cuts, Delaney was released from his contract in August 2008. In an interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman, Delaney recalls his success at only 21 and being happy that he still has something to offer with almost two decades in the ring.
Currently working the independents, the veteran Delaney has abandoned the black and red tights, trimmed his long locks, and grew some stubble. Returning to WWE in December 2017, Delaney teamed with Joe Monroe in a losing effort against the Bludgeon Brothers on "SmackDown." He appeared on "205 Live" in losing efforts against Hideo Itami and Lio Rush. Delaney has performed for AEW, with appearances seeing him team with the Best Friends and losing to Wardlow.
Kizarny
In October 2008, a series of promos began airing the arrival of a deranged carnival showman speaking a strange dialect known as carny. Kizarny made his debut on the first "SmackDown" of 2009, where he beat Montel Vontavious Porter. Appearing sporadically and working dark matches, Kizarny's contract was cut in March 2009. His release was met with surprise, with Bruce Prichard chiming in on "Something to Wrestle With" that Kizarny never got a fair shake to get over.
After leaving WWE, Kizarny toured the indies including PWG where he'd wrestle Jake "The Snake" Roberts in what was promoted as a retirement match. Finding work in Chikara in 2010, Kizarny made his debut on the season nine finale where he'd reveal himself as Sinn Bodhi. Combining his love of wrestling with carnivals, Bodhi formed Freakshow Wrestling — a carnival-themed wrestling variety show. Facing PJ Black in a hair-versus-hair match, Bodhi had his locks cut by special guest referee Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. In solidarity with a friend's son who was fighting brain tumors, Bodhi shaved his head in support of Locks of Love.
A tattoo artist in his free time, Bodhi had his shaven head inked on top of his sleeves already filled with tattoos. Bodhi performs on the indies, bulking up and wrestling a more methodical style. Based out of Las Vegas, Bodhi runs training camps for Future Stars of Wrestling and holds seminars for aspiring wrestlers. Bodhi appeared in a trios match on "AEW Dark," where his team lost to the Jericho Appreciation Society.
David Flair
Under the tutelage of his father "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, David debuted in WCW in 1999. His run with the company would yield a United States Heavyweight Championship reign, and he mainly appeared in angles featuring his father. In 2001, the WWF bought out Flair's contract and shipped him to OVW for seasoning. In the buildup to Wrestlemania X8, Flair was the victim of a beatdown courtesy of the Undertaker in his feud with the Nature Boy. Flair's sole WWF match was on "SmackDown" in March 2002, where was defeated by the Deadman in a squash match. By the end of the year, Flair was axed by the promotion. After a brief run in Total Nonstop Action and the indies, Flair tagged with his late half-brother Reid against the Nasty Boys. Flair retired in 2009.
In a 2009 shoot interview with "Wrestling Epicenter," Flair discussed being hot-shotted up the card upon debuting, stating "I kinda learned backwards," as he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with seasoned veterans. Flair admitted to not enjoying the fast-paced, travel-heavy lifestyle of the business but was happy to have shared it with his family. On "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff described Flair as "a super nice kid ... not an outward, gregarious personality." Living a private life, Flair ditched the bleach-blonde, clean shaven look and dons a beard and his natural dark hair. Flair appeared during WrestleMania Axxess in 2017, partaking in the company's unveiling of a statue in his father's likeness. David's half-sister Ashley performs today under the name Charlotte Flair.
PCO
Pierre Carl Ouellet joined Jacques Rougeau as one half of the Quebecers, a pair of heel pseudo-Mounties. Ouellet saw three WWF World Tag Team Championship reigns until Rougeau's 1994 retirement. Set for a major singles push, Ouelett's aspirations were halted by the Kliq. A house show in Ouellet's native Montreal saw him face WWF Champion Diesel with a disqualification or countout intended to tease a rematch. Creative differences resulted in an unsatisfying double countout finish. In a shoot interview for Hannibal TV, Ouelett describes faking an injury and leaving the company in November 1995, citing workplace hostility. Rehired in 1998, Ouellet participated in the disastrous Brawl for All with one month of boxing training and a blind eye. Ouelett worked for WCW, ECW, and toured the independents until his 2011 retirement.
During WrestleMania 34 weekend, PCO faced WALTER on GCW's Joey Janela's Spring Break 2 show, where he beat the Ring General in a chop-filled hoss brawl. The French-Canadian Frankenstein's new gimmick drew parallels to the monster of his namesake, depicting him as an undead strongman with scientific augmentations. Ouellet's YouTube channel features workouts, strongman displays, and promos with his manager D Destro. A documentary was released in 2018 detailing Ouelett's comeback after years of bitterness away from the spotlight. PCO signed with Ring of Honor in 2018 where he'd become a dual World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Champion, along with a World Championship reign. He is currently signed to Impact, inking a deal in January 2022.
Perry Saturn
Perry Saturn saw championship success across the three major US promotions throughout the 1990s. Usually a member of a tag team or faction, Saturn was a reliable midcard hand who was a capable singles performer wherever he went. Jumping ship in 2000 after new WCW booker Kevin Sullivan questioned the drawing power of Saturn and his fellow stablemates, he found success as a member of the Radicalz in their infamous January defection. After the Mike Bell incident, in which he legitimately attacked a fellow wrestler in the ring, Saturn was repackaged with a comedy gimmick and released by the company in 2002. Finding work with NJPW and the American independent circuit, Saturn was sidelined after intervening in the mugging of a woman by two criminals. The incident left Saturn in a halo and sling, as he was shot twice in the back of neck and right shoulder. Homelessness and meth addiction led to Saturn's whereabouts being a mystery to his friends and family.
Saturn, after years of being in obscurity, reemerged in the public eye in a YouTube video asking the wrestling community to assist in his recent financial hardships. A GoFundMe campaign was launched in Saturn's name, making $2,931 with a goal of $5,000. Opening up about the daily struggles of his CTE to The Wrestling Professor, Saturn mentions incidents including blackouts, hiding items around the house, and mental anguish. In 2016, the Boston Globe reported Saturn had joined the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against WWE regarding their concussion protocol. The case was thrown out in 2018, per PWInsider.
Shawn Stasiak
The son of former WWWF Heavyweight Champion Stan Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak broke into the family business after signing with WWF in January 1998. Debuting as the boy-toy known as Meat of the Pretty Mean Sisters, he saw an initial winning streak before being relegated to a jobber. With PMS breaking up, Stasiak performed under his family name and even faced a debuting Kurt Angle at the 1999 Survivor Series. In December, Stasiak was caught recording an argument between the British Bulldog and Steve Blackman. With word going around about the incident, Bruce Prichard recalled on "Something to Wrestle With" that other talent grew uncomfortable about having their conversations captured without their knowledge. Stasiak was suspended and booted from the company by the end of the year. Reflecting on his career with WSI, Stasiak noted that the incident has followed him for over two decades and called it a "stupid mistake."
Joining the WCW roster in 2000, he won the World Tag Team Championship three times alongside Chuck Palumbo. Stasiak looked to be receiving a push until the WWF bought the company in May 2001. As the clutz of the Alliance trying to impress "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Stasiak tried to attack members of the opposition but would trip over himself or hit a wall. After the angle died, Stasiak portrayed a comically insane alien claiming to be from "Planet Stasiak." Stasiak left the company in September 2002. Losing the bleached tips and action figure physique, Stasiak now makes a living as a chiropractor in Dallas.
Lex Luger
Known for his sculpture-esque physique and braggadocious persona, Lex Luger was able to find success in WCW and WWF. Despite not having the wrestling ability of his technically-inclined contemporaries, his look made him a standout. With the aid of modern medicine, Luger maintained his physique through substances. On "Macho Mecca," Luger opened up about his usage of growth hormone and testosterone with the aid of doctors. ESPN published a profle about Lex's history of drug abuse in football and wrestling. After the 2003 death of Miss Elizabeth from a cocktail of prescriptions and vodka, the authorities found a cache of performance-enhancing substances. Lex was surprised, notes ESPN, as the drugs were kept in a bag he never bothered opening: "I didn't know I had it, and I would never have ... I would have had a friend keep it for me." WWE interviewed Luger in 2009, where he discussed his newfound faith and work with prison ministries.
Luger requires the assistance of a wheelchair to navigate, as a result of nerve damage to his neck and spinal cord. Should he ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Luger has made it known his intent to walk the stage at the ceremony. Discussing his life after wrestling with Sports Illustrated, Luger speaks highly of a possible induction, stating "That honor would be the cherry on top of my career." Given Luger's list of accolades between WCW and WWF, his induction seems to be a matter of when rather than if.