PCO Recalls His Decision To Sign With ROH Over An Upstart AEW

In 2018 PCO debuted in Ring of Honor as part of Villain Enterprises, but things almost went in a very different direction. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, PCO revealed he was also courted by the then-fledgling AEW.

"When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side," PCO said of the late 2018 talks.

He went on to reveal that he at first didn't know there were two different sides to choose from.

"They weren't talking to each other, I was not aware," PCO explained. "I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW."

On ultimately choosing ROH over AEW, PCO's reasoning came to one simple factor.

"I went with kind of security so to speak," PCO explained, "I didn't know Tony [Khan], I didn't know how much time he would be willing to invest. They didn't have a TV deal back then. They had a few pay-per-views lined out."

Seeing ROH on the other side with multiple TV stations around the country through Sinclair and years of history helped PCO make his decision.

PCO left off by saying, "I had to make the best decision for myself. I thought that was going with ROH because Sinclair was behind it."

