The Mistake That Ruined The WWE Career Of Jimmy Snuka's Son

While the career of a pro wrestler can go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows over the course of time, very rarely does it happen in the blink of an eye. But it has happened on occasion, most notably in 2009, twice. First there was Mr. Kennedy, who made his return in May 2009 by competing in a "Raw" ten man tag team match. It would turn out to be his last ever match with the promotion, as Kennedy was released just four days after. One year later, Kennedy confirmed rumors that he was let go due to complaints from Randy Orton about how Kennedy worked in that aforementioned ten man tag. The Minnesota native would later wind up in TNA and won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, but for many, his career became more of a cautionary tale, rather than one about success.

Alas, Kennedy blowing up his career wasn't even the biggest example of that within WWE during that time period. Just a few weeks after Kennedy's release came the WWE departure of one Sim Snuka. The son of controversial WWE Hall of Famer "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka was best known as one half of the tag team Deuce N' Domino, a unit straight out of the film "Grease," complete with a roller skating valet named Cherry. While the duo did have a brief reign as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, they were largely treated as an afterthought by fans until the duo disbanded in June 2008, prompting Snuka's change to his Sim Snuka persona. But the acknowledgement of his heritage, and a brief association with Randy Orton's Legacy stable, ultimately went nowhere, and by the time WrestleMania 25 rolled around in April 2009, Snuka was out of sight, out of mind again. In hindsight, he likely wishes he'd stayed that way.