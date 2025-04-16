The Undertaker Vs. Shawn Michaels Tops WWE's List Of 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches

WWE has been counting down the best WrestleMania matches in the 40-event history of the spring supershow. With Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 submission match getting the number two spot, despite being the inaugural "Immortal Moment" to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, meaning there is just one landmark WrestleMania match left in the canon to rank at number one.

WWE officially crowned the WrestleMania 25 clash between "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker as the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. The two WWE Hall of Famers' rematch from WrestleMania 26 was also included on the list, though much lower. Undertaker was victorious in both matches, regarded as some of the best and most-dramatic bouts in the former WWE Champion's 21-match winning streak, which was ended at WrestleMania 30.

Undertaker agreed with the anonymous body that determined the lineup, as he's often cited WrestleMania 25's contest as his best match in his long WrestleMania career. While the rematch would claim Michaels' wrestling career, Undertaker went on to wrestle for another decade, finally retiring after a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, which also made WWE's list.

Here is the full list of WWE's 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches:

50. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 38 Night 1

49. No Disqualification Match: Sting vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 31

48. The Rock vs. John Cena – WrestleMania 28

47. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 33

46. Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff – WrestleMania

45. Batista vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 23

44. Unsanctioned Match: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 33

43. John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels: WrestleMania 23

42. Hardcore Match: Mick Foley vs. Edge – WrestleMania 22

41. Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – WrestleMania 36 Night 1

40. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 31

39. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – WrestleMania 39 Night 2

38. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 20

37. No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 27

36. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 38 Night 1

35. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston – WrestleMania 35

34. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair – WrestleMania 24

33. Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage – WrestleMania 8

32. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista – WrestleMania 30

31. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks – WrestleMania 32

30. The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – WrestleMania 39 Night 1

29. Edge vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 24

28. Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 30

27. Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 5

26. No Disqualification Streak vs. Career Match: The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26

25. Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart – WrestleMania 8

24. No Holds Barred Match: Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38 Night 1

23. The Undertaker vs. CM Punk – WrestleMania 29

22. Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 21

21. Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H – WrestleMania 34

20. Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 40 Night 1

19. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WrestleMania 37 Night 1

18. Hell In A Cell Match: The Undertaker vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 28

17. Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 19

16. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 39 Night 2

15. Title For Title: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania 6

14. Iron Man Match: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 12

13. Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania 19

12. Ladder Match: Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 10

11. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania 10

10. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – WrestleMania 35

9. Retirement Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage – WrestleMania 7

8. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant – WrestleMania 3

7. TLC Match: The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian – WrestleMania 17

6. Bloodline Rules: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40 Night 2

5. No Disqualification Match: The Rock vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania 17

4. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat – WrestleMania 3

3. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 17

2. No Disqualification Submission Match: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – WrestleMania 13

1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25