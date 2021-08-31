On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Edit Nick Hausman sat down with SWE Fury President Lacey Von Erich. Von Erich has been out of the wrestling industry since she left TNA in 2010, and she talked about what she did during the years she left.

“I’ve owned companies. I did a lot of high-profile things,” Von Erich noted. “I was on covers of magazines, but for my philanthropic ways and for my entrepreneur ways, I owned Westside Medical Billing. I’m here in Westlake Village now in CA, and people know me here for what I’ve done in the business community. I still did red carpets but for charities. I wasn’t out of a scene. I was out of the wrestling scene because I didn’t like these wrestling federations.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch it. I wasn’t interested, when I went out and accepted this award for my dad (SWE Hall of Fame), I was like, this is it. This is what we’ve been waiting for. I didn’t know this was coming back, and now that I do, I definitely want to help take it over and propel it to be where it should be because it’s what I’ve been waiting for in that world.”

Von Erich started out in the pro wrestling business in 2007 in WWE developmental. Von Erich described her time in FCW and her transition to TNA.

“I took everything with a grain of salt,” Von Erich admitted. “I was friends with Dixie Carter at TNA. TNA was very much a family and friend atmosphere, unlike WWE, where it was very catty and disrespectful to each other. It wasn’t a good environment. They lied all the time. Honestly, after the 20th lie about me, when I got to practice, I was like, I’m done. I just left. They were like, ‘You’re about to be on TV,’ and I was like, ‘I’m good. I don’t want to work around this environment,’ and honestly, I don’t think it was the people. I think it was the environment.

“Everybody else was doing it, so somebody that was good, would end up doing it too. The Bella Twins were some of my best friends. Nicole used to babysit my so, and Brie was my bestie that I went to concerts and did everything with. I definitely missed them more than anything when I left, but I found the love of my life, Grant. I tried to live a normal life for five minutes, then TNA called, and when I saw them, when I met The Beautiful People, we became best friends day one. I was like, this is what I want to do. I was actually on my way to the airport with my husband again, and now he’s dropping me off again.

“I was gonna be gone for days, and they were taking me out of The Beautiful People making me a solo act and making me the world champ. And I was like, I don’t want to do that. I don’t have a big ego. I like to build people up. I liked being in my little group. I liked being the big dumb one, which was very far from who I am, and it was just funny. It was a funny character that I thought was fun playing. When I knew that character was gone, and I was gonna have to basically travel, go on the road, go to these really crappy little towns that just have an Applebee’s, I was like, I’m good. And I quit on the way to the airport. Dixie was not happy with me, but we’re still friends.”

