WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Addresses Son Brock's Time In AEW

Brock Anderson debuted in AEW in June 2021, initially serving as a member of the Nightmare Family faction alongside Cody Rhodes and his father, Arn Anderson. During a recent interview with Foundation Radio, Arn was asked to comment on his son's AEW run, and the veteran performer shared his belief that it wasn't the right time for Brock to be introduced.

"Thanks to Tony Khan for giving him his start and [we] appreciate it," Anderson said. "At the time, I thought, 'It's too soon. He hasn't had enough experience off television.'"

Anderson believes his son needed more time to develop before being thrust into the spotlight. According to the former WCW star, the decision to debut Brock happened within the span of an afternoon, hours before "AEW Dynamite" hit the air.

"I go in [to Khan's office] and he goes, 'We want to debut Brock tonight,'" Anderson continued. "What do you say? 'No?' Are you kidding me? We already owe him for providing an alternative in the pro wrestling industry. What, am I gonna say 'No' to the guy?"

The retired wrestler then recalled the first conversation he had with Brock about him potentially entering the industry. At the time, Brock was still in high school, and Anderson told his son he wanted him to get a college degree first; if he still wanted to become a wrestler afterwards, he would have his father's support.

As it turned out, Brock did have a desire to pursue professional wrestling after graduation. His very first public wrestling match saw him teaming with Rhodes in AEW, and Anderson continued in the promotion after Rhodes left, wrestling several dozen matches there until his contract expired last year.