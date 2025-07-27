Are Ted DiBiase's Sons Still Wrestling?

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase, "The Million Dollar Man," has three sons: Michael II, born in 1977; Ted Jr., born in 1982; and Brett, born in 1988. In the mid-2000s, all three brothers decided to follow in their father's footsteps, entering the professional wrestling business within the span of a few years.

Mike and Ted Jr. began training together in 2006, forming a tag team on the American independent scene before soon heading to Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH. However, Mike tore his ACL a short time into their first tour, forcing him back home to Texas. He didn't retire from wrestling immediately, but after a few years of working the independents, Mike called it quits.

Meanwhile, Ted Jr. continued on in NOAH before signing a developmental deal with WWE in June 2007. Less than a year later, he made his way to the company's main roster, while his young brother Brett was hired into the developmental system around the same time.

Brett continued working in FCW for several years but, like his oldest brother, he was soon forced to retire because of injuries to his knee. Out of the three brothers, Ted Jr. found the most success, becoming a member of The Legacy alongside Cody Rhodes, Manu (AKA Afa Anoa'i Jr.), and eventually Randy Orton. He continued on with the company even after the faction dissolved, becoming a mainstay of the midcard for several years until his WWE contract expired in 2011.