Backstage Report On WWE's Corey Graves Becoming A College Professor

Corey Graves has achieved a lot throughout his wrestling career. He had a very successful career on the independent scene before signing with WWE, where he would later become a member of the "WWE NXT" roster, and even won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships with Adrian Neville (now known as PAC in AEW). His in-ring career was cut short in 2014 after a pair of severe concussions, but his decision to transition into broadcasting has made him one of the most recognizable voices of the modern wrestling era.

However, away from WWE, Graves has managed to achieve something not many people can lay claim to, he's become a professor.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Graves now has a role as a professor in the communications department of Point Park University in Graves' hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The opportunity came about when Graves was invited to speak to broadcasting students about wrestling on two separate occasions, but Graves would talk about broadcasting in general which impressed university officials so much that he was offered to teach a class. Graves immediately accepted, and has been teaching a class on Live Sports Production with Dr. Bernie Akney, the head of the communications department in the university, who liked how Graves interacted with students and the energy he brought to his talks.

Meltzer noted that the class isn't wrestling specific and that it covers a wide variety of sports, although Graves naturally brings his now 11 years of WWE broadcasting experience into some of his classes. Graves himself opened up about his new role in an interview with TribLIVE, praising WWE's new ownership for allowing him to take the role, and that opportunities like this had to be turned down in the past because WWE Superstars simply couldn't get permission to do any ventures outside of the company.