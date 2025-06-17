Backstage Report On How WWE Views Corey Graves Internally

2025 didn't look like it was going to be Corey Graves' year when it started. Not only was his wife, Carmella, let go from the company when her contract expired in February, but a month before Graves found himself demoted from the main roster down to "NXT." It was a move that Graves took issue with, publicly criticizing WWE for it and even hinting that he would air his grievances on TV, leading to him being removed from TV for a week.

Six months later, however, things seem to be turning around quite a bit for Graves, who is coming off calling Worlds Collide on June 7, and filling in for Pat McAfee last night on "Raw." PWInsider Elite reports that, in the wake of his performances on both shows, Graves has received rave reviews from those backstage in WWE, with his Worlds Collide performance in particular having some believing Graves has "raised his profile internally" within the promotion.

For those wondering if Graves' issues with WWE earlier this year have put any dent in his WWE standing, the answer appears to be no. Those within the promotion believe the incident between the two sides has "been all but forgotten." In addition, one source was adamant that Graves had proven that "he wants to perform for the company and show what he can do." It was further indicated that the Worlds Collide performance hadn't just impressed those in WWE, but those in TKO as well, with it being said Graves "proved himself to the new regime."

Barring any changes, Graves will be back on the call tonight for "NXT," as it airs in its usual 8 p.m. timeslot on The CW.