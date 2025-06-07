Former WWE Star Konnan On Commentary Beside Corey Graves For Worlds Collide

The commentary team for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and WWE's Worlds Collide premium live event on Saturday was kept under wraps ahead of the show, but it was revealed that AAA booker and former WCW star Konnan will be on the call alongside "WWE NXT" commentator Corey Graves.

In the opening of the show, Graves gave Konnan his flowers and told the viewers at home that he was involved in the main event of the first ever When Worlds Collide event in 1994. Konnan took on Perro Aguayo in a steel cage match. Konnan won the bout and solidified himself as a top star in AAA.

It was revealed ahead of Worlds Collide that veteran WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia would return for Worlds Collide. She also sang the "Star Spangled Banner" to open up the event following the singing of Mexico's national anthem.