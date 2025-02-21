Backstage Update On Carmella's WWE Contract Status

Former WWE star Carmella is technically no longer with WWE after her contract recently expired. The report was confirmed by Fightful Select and PW Nexus on Friday. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion — the title that has since been renamed as is currently held by Rhea Ripley — last wrestled on a house show at Madison Square Garden on the Road to WrestleMania in 2023. Fightful noted that at the time of her last match, she had only been back for around six weeks and had been out of action prior since 2022.

Carmella gave birth to her son with husband Corey Graves in November 2023. The star has been vocal about suffering from drop foot following the birth on her Instagram account, where she shares parenting updates as well as the new business endeavors she's been working on since her pregnancy. Earlier in 2024, Carmella also explained she had been dealing with herniated discs in her back, which pressed on a nerve connecting to her foot, leading to her current, ongoing issue. "The Princess of Staten Island" said that she endured 60 hours of labor, which could have contributed to the injury.

It was not reported exactly when Carmella's contract expired or if she could have been part of the recent releases and slew of contracts not renewed by WWE. Most recently in the women's division, Sonya Deville, Elecktra Lopez, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport departed the company. Carmella's last televised match was a loss to Bianca Belair on a March 2023 episode of "WWE Raw."