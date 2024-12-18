WWE Star Carmella Gives Health Update

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE television in almost two years, after taking time off due to pregnancy. However, after delivering her newborn son Dimitri, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion has continued to remain out of action due to a non-wrestling related injury called Drop Foot, which can be sustained during labor when trying to push the baby out. Earlier this year, Carmella explained that she dealt with herniated discs in her back, which press on a nerve connected to her right foot, causing the ongoing injury she has today. Speaking on WWE star Bayley's Instagram Live, Carmella expressed wanting to return to the ring, and being thankful for the birth of her son Dimitri, but has no timeline on when she'll be ready to come back.

"I love being a mom. It's the best thing I've ever done ever, in my whole entire life. That being said, of course I miss WWE. Of course, I miss everyone. I miss being Carmella. I miss performing. I miss it so much. I wish I had an update for you guys. For those that don't know I have some nerve damage in my foot from delivering Dimitri. I have what's called Drop Foot. It's this nerve behind your knee. It sucks. I wrestled for ten to twelve years, never had an injury, knock on wood, and now I'm doing physical therapy, going to the chiropractor, getting MRIs, and doing all this stuff that I never thought I would be doing, but here we are."

Carmella continued to remain hopeful that she'll one day have the ability to step inside the ropes again, but admitted nerve damage can take a lengthy time to heal. Carmella's last match to date was a 10-woman tag bout at a March 12, 2023 WWE live event.

