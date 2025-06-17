Corey Graves Returns To WWE Raw Commentary In Continued Absence Of Pat McAfee

Following his commentary duties at Worlds Collide on June 7, Corey Graves was back on the desk alongside veteran Michael Cole on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Former NFL punter-turned ESPN host-turned WWE personality Pat McAfee has been missing from his post on the desk for two episodes of "Raw" and the reason for his absence hasn't been confirmed. Cole was joined last week by Wade Barrett.

Graves currently works on "WWE NXT" Tuesday night alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Vic Joseph. There was controversy surrounding Graves' position in WWE after he went on a social media rant about being told, in his words, he "wasn't famous enough," seemingly referencing McAfee, after he was pulled from "Raw" commentary and replaced by his fellow Pittsburgh native when the show made the move to Netflix back in January. Graves debuted on the "NXT" commentary desk shortly after the since-deleted comments.

Following his work at Worlds Collide alongside Konnan, Graves took to social media to thank fans for reminding him that "a rough patch isn't the end of the road." He posted about his love for professional wrestling following the event, and Konnan praised Graves in the comments of his post.