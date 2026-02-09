Kofi Kingston Publicly Thanks WWE Costars For Inviting Him To Super Bowl 60

This past Sunday, many professional athletes and sports entertainers attended Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who brought one of their best friends in wrestling to the biggest sporting events of the year.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who is a New England Patriots fan, was given a free ticket by Rollins for the game, and on Monday morning, Kingston took to social media to thank his long-time colleagues and share the conversation he had with him on iMessage about going to the Super Bowl.

"Wish the result was different, but I have to thank Seth & Becky for making this possible. Watching your team play in the Super Bowl is such a rare experience & I'm beyond grateful for their thoughtfulness. BIG Salute to the Cap'n & The Man! I am forever indebted..."

Other professional wrestlers that attended the Super Bowl on Sunday included AEW's Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin, as well as WWE's Logan Paul, who found himself making headlines after responding to his brothers comments about the half time show. Last night, Jake Paul took to social media to criticize Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Bad Bunny, for being a "fake American citizen" performing at the half time show, leading Logan to publicly disagree with his brother. Bad Bunny is one of the more recent celebrities to compete in WWE, having wrestled in three matches from 2021-2023.