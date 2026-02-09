WWE's Logan Paul On Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Puerto Ricans Are Americans'

Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show this past weekend was both a massive success and also a lightning rod for discussion in the modern American political climate. Despite the occasional WWE star's global popularity, many conservatives were critical of the NFL for choosing him, to the point that right wing organization Turning Point USA ran their own halftime event to counter it.

Among those who chose to watch the latter over Bunny was Jake Paul. The internet influencer turned boxer was particularly boastful of doing so, taking to X to not only reveal he'd be turning the halftime show off, but to also use controversial rhetoric towards Bunny, whom he called "a fake American who publicly hates America." Jake's harsh words towards the singer/WWE star received strong rebukes, but perhaps none were more direct, nor surprising, than from his brother, WWE star Logan Paul.

"I love my brother, but I don't agree with this," Paul said in response to Jake's post. "Puerto Ricans are Americans and I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

Paul's defense of Puerto Rico was surprising in part due to Paul's own history of controversy, as the WWE star has previously expressed conservative viewpoints on other matters and has shown admiration towards President Donald Trump, himself a critic of Bunny and his halftime show performance. However, Paul has strong ties to Puerto Rico, having resided in Dorado since 2021. Only two years later, Jake Paul would follow in his brother's footsteps by purchasing a mansion in Puerto Rico, adding a slice of irony to his Sunday night criticism.