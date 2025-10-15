Why Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Is The Best Celebrity-Turned-Wrestler

WWE star Damian Priest has discussed how his feud and match with Bad Bunny helped elevate him, while praising the musician's in-ring ability.

Since making his debut alongside Priest at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Bad Bunny has received praise for his prowess inside the ring, with many — including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry — calling him one of the best celebrity wrestlers. Priest, in a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," agreed with Henry's opinion and commented on whether Bunny could return for another match.

"I agree with Mark [Henry]. What he's done speaks for itself — the performances, the showmanship. I mean, he basically is a WWE superstar," said the former World Heavyweight Champion. "As far as any chance — I mean, especially in this business, 'never say never.' I've talked to him about it, and it's just scheduling, because obviously he has a lot going on, but he still has that itch. He loves our business, you know, and he's had more than enough time to recover since our match. So, he's ready to come."

Priest also touched upon his match with the musician, explaining why it was challenging for him. He noted that being in the ring with a celebrity like Bad Bunny was a new experience, while Bunny's star power also helped shine a spotlight on him.

"It was awesome because it was challenging for multiple reasons. One, you're putting me in a spot that you know is not normal — getting me to work with a celebrity, not a wrestler, and getting them through it. But also, the other side of it, obviously, he's a mega star on this planet. What he did for me in elevating my name, I could never thank him enough. That was 100% one of my favorite things that I've ever done in this business," Priest added.

Bunny's last match was against Priest at Backlash in 2023, where the Grammy award-winning musician secured a win in his first singles match.