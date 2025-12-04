WWE's Logan Paul Talks Possibility Of Donald Trump Attending SNME For Last Cena Match

Ever since it became apparent that John Cena's final match would take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., the speculation has been just as much about who will be in attendance as it has been about who Cena will face. Among those rumored to be attending the show are former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, a close friend of Cena who hasn't been associated with WWE since resigning in 2023 after being accused of sex trafficking and abuse, and current President of the United States and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

While McMahon's presence at the event is seen as a bit of a reach, some have gone as far as to expect Trump to attend. Though Trump hasn't appeared at any WWE events in recent memory, he has developed a close relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque in the last year, and has frequently attended events for UFC, WWE's sister company under the TKO umbrella.

As a WWE superstar, friend of Trump, and someone who hosted Trump on his podcast during the runup to the 2024 Presidential Election, Logan Paul would seem like someone who has the inside track on whether Trump will attend Cena's swan song. And during an interview with Fox News Digital, Paul was asked point blank about it. While he couldn't confirm nor deny whether Trump would be in attendance, Paul expressed a hope he would be there, and if nothing else, seemed to confirm there had been some discussions about it in the WWE locker room.

"We [WWE] have talked about it," Paul said. "I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it'd be awesome. But I don't know how political the WWE wants to get, so I'm not sure."