Backstage Update On Possible Donald Trump Appearance At John Cena's Final WWE Match

John Cena's retirement is rapidly approaching, with the wrestler set to compete in his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025. That show will take place in Washington D.C., leading to speculation that President Donald Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer himself, could make an appearance.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that it hasn't yet been determined if Trump will attend, but he will be at a football game in the area during the afternoon, so it is a possibility. Beyond Trump, other major political figures are expected to attend, though Meltzer did not list any specific names. Some within WWE expect "a ton" of White House officials at the event.

WWE and its parent company, TKO, have had a cozy relationship with Trump's administration over the past several years. Paul Levesque and members of the McMahon family have attended various public events at the White House, and WWE sent some of its stars to a military event that took place this past June. Additionally, the UFC is currently preparing to hold an event at the White House next summer.

Though it has yet to be confirmed by WWE, Meltzer also reported that Cena is expected to face GUNTHER in his final match. WWE will reportedly soon announce a tournament to decide Cena's final opponent, with the Austrian wrestler set to advance to the end. Meltzer is under the belief that Cena will win, as the match is happening in the nation's capital against a foreign wrestler with influential political figures in attendance.

After first being rumored for Boston, Massachusetts, near where Cena grew up, December's SNME was officially announced for Washington last month. The show will now take place at the Capital One Arena.